Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From AppleInsider: China’s latest COVID lockdown has seen Pegatron halt iPhone operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants, but Foxconn is unaffected, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

° From The Mac Observer: A support document uploaded and quickly deleted by Apple shows that a Dual Charging 35W USB-C Power Adapter does indeed exist. Whether or not this will see release is currently unknown.

° From 9to5Mac: It’s been reported that Pegasus spyware hacked iPhones belonging to senior European Union officials, including that of the European Justice Commissioner. However, NSO denies that its spyware was used.

° From iMore: YouTube has officially ended its picture-in-picture experiment on the iPhone and iPad without launching the feature to all users.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is preparing to open its Apple Store in Wuhan, China, promoting the upcoming launch with the release of a new wallpaper.

° From the Apple TV+ Press page: “Severance” stars and creators attend a special finale event for the hit Apple Original series.

° From MacVoices Live!: Kirk McElhearn has authored the second edition of “Take Control of Audio Hijack for Take Control Books” that covers the newest edition of Rogue Amoeba’s audio utility, version 4. This new episode looks at some of the use cases that both Kirk and host Chuck Joiner have encountered, including the benefits of Audio Hijack for podcasting and education.

