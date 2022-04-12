Scosche’s MagicMount Pro2 Cup was my previous favorite car phone mount. But the company’s new MagicMount Pro Charge5 Window/Dash Mount (US$59.99) has replaced it on my “best of” list.

It’s designed for Apple’s iPhone 12 and 13 models that sport a built-in circle of magnets as part of Apple’s proprietary MagSafe system. These magnets allow these models of Apple’s smartphones to attach to MagicMount mounts straight from the box without having to use a MagicPlate (adhesive-backed metal plates). Plus, the Charge5 not only secures your iPhone, but charges it as well.

(Scosche mounts work with earlier iPhone series phones as well as Android phones with the use of an included MagicPlate.)

The folks at Scosche say that “extra powerful Rare-Earth neodymium magnets are 30% stronger magnets than our standard MagicMounts and are 100% mobile device safe.” They do seem stronger than previous versions of the MagicMount. I have a long, bumpy driveway, and most car mounts have come detached as I was bumping along. Not so the MagicMount Pro Charge5.

Also, its phone holder head is 360-degree adjustable, so you can adjust it to a viewing angle you prefer.

