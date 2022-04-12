After collaborating on the 2020 film “Greyhound” — which has a sequel in the works — and the just-wrapped WWII series “Masters of the Air,” Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have made multi-year exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

Greyhound

“Greyhound,” starring and written by Hanks, became the largest opening-weekend release ever for Apple TV+, including series that had bowed on the service, in July 2020. The movie is set early in World War II when an inexperienced U.S. Navy captain (Hanks) must lead an Allied convoy being stalked by Nazi U-boat wolfpacks. It’s based on a novel by C.S. Forester. No details have been released on the sequel.

Masters of the Air

“Masters of the Air” is the follow-up to HBO’s miniseries “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.” The limited series is based on the book by Donald L. Miller and follows the story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

