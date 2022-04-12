Apple has introduced a new version (3.0) of iMovie for the iPhone and iPad — but not (boo!) for the Mac. It adds Storyboards and Magic Movie features.

According to Apple, Storyboards helps aspiring content creators and moviemakers learn to edit and improve their video storytelling skills with pre-made templates for popular types of videos shared on social, with colleagues, or with classmates — videos like DIYs, cooking tutorials, product reviews, science experiments, and more.

Storyboards provides flexible shot lists and step-by-step guidance on which clips to capture for each video type. For those who want to create a video even faster, Magic Movie instantly creates a polished video from the clips and photos a user selects, automatically adding transitions, effects, and music to the edit.

Both new features include a range of styles to help personalize the final look and feel of a video, including titles, filters, transitions, color palettes, and music, all designed to work together, according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

iMovie 3.0, including the new Storyboards and Magic Movie features, is available today as a free update on the App Store for devices running iOS 15.2 or later and iPadOS 15.2 or later.

