Apple has updated Final Cut Pro, Compressor, and Motion on macOS. All are available at the Mac App Store.

Final Cut Pro 10.6.2

Final Cut Pro is Apple’s professional video editing app. Here are the release notes for the new version (10.6.2):

• Quickly locate media that appears more than once in a project using highlighted clip ranges or the Timeline Index

• Improve the clarity of speech by adjusting the level of background noise using machine learning (Requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later)

• Optimized playback and graphics performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio

• Import Magic Movie and Storyboard projects created with iMovie for iOS version 3.0 into the timeline

• Adds Korean language support

• Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

System Requirements: macOS 11.5.1 or later, 4GB of RAM (8GB recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing), Metal-capable graphics card, 1GB of VRAM recommended for 4K editing, 3D titles, and 360° video editing, 4.5GB of available disk space.

The upgrade is free for registers users. For new users, Final Cut Pro costs US$299.99.

Compressor 4.6.1

Compressor is Apple’s encoding companion product for Final Cut Pro. Here are the release notes for the new version (4.6.1):

• View a video’s transparency*, the aspect ratio of an output, and modified source media properties in the preview viewer

• Rotate and flip video files using new video properties in a setting

• Optimized transcoding performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio

• Adds Korean language support

• Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

The upgrade requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later. Compression 4.6.1 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users, it costs $49.99.

Motion 5.6.1

Motion is a motion graphics tool for creating cinematic 2D and 3D titles, fluid transitions, and realistic effects in real time. Here are the release notes for the new version (5.6.1):

• Use the new Sliced Scale filter to divide an image into slices to prevent distortion when scaling

• Optimized playback and graphics performance for M1 Max and M1 Ultra on the new Mac Studio

• Adds Korean language support

• Includes stability improvements and bug fixes

The upgrade requires macOS Monterey version 12.3 or later. Motion 5.6.1 is a free upgrade for registered users. For new users, it costs $49.99.

