Apple TV+ has announced a series order for a new untitled comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding (“The Mighty Boosh,” “The Great British Bake Off”).

Here’s how the series is described: Fielding will star as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Big Talk Productions, part of ITV Studios, the series will be directed by Ben Palmer (“The Inbetweeners Movie,” “Breeders”), written and created by Claire Downes, Stuart Lane and Ian Jarvis (“The Outlaws,” “The Job Lot”), with Fielding and Jeremy Dyson (“The League Of Gentlemen”) as script consultants. Executive producers are Kenton Allen, Fielding, Victoria Grew, Matthew Justice and Palmer.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today