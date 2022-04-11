Square has rolled out the next generation of Square Stand, the company’s countertop device that turns an iPad into a point-of-sale system that sellers can use to run their business.

Launching concurrently in all of Square’s eight global markets, Square Stand features integrated contactless tap, chip and PIN payments technology, a sleek design and a new checkout flow that purportedly provides businesses and their customers “with a more intuitive, transparent and streamlined commerce experience.”

Beginning today, the new Square Stand is available online starting at US $249. It can also be financed over 12 interest-free installments of $21 per month and is compatible with the iPad (2019, 2020, 2021), iPad Air (2019) and iPad Pro 10.5”. Sellers pay one flat rate for in-person credit card payments and one for Interac debit payments, including contactless, chip and PIN transactions. For more info, cruise on over to square.ca/hardware/stand.

