Apple TV+ has announced the debut of the new Apple Original podcast “Run, Bambi, Run,” releasing the first two episodes of the eight-part series.

Hosted by journalist, author and Campside Media co-founder Vanessa Grigoriadis (“Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen”), “Run, Bambi, Run” investigates the real life story of Laurie “Bambi” Bembenek, a 21-year-old Milwaukee police officer who was dubiously convicted of killing her new husband’s ex-wife, before braving a daring escape as part of a years-long quest to clear her name.

New episodes of the podcast will debut weekly on Mondays on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at apple.co/RunBambiRun.

“Run, Bambi, Run” is produced by Campside Media with executive producers Grigoriadis, Mark McAdam, Adam Hoff, Josh Dean, Matt Shaer and Kyle Long.

“Run, Bambi, Run” joins a growing offering of Apple TV+ Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts including the duPont-winning “The Line,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” “Hooked” and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation” and “For All Mankind.”

