Global shipments of traditional personal computers (PCs), including desktops, notebooks, and workstations, declined 5.1% in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) but exceeded earlier forecasts, according to preliminary results from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. And the news is good for the Mac.

Apple’s Mac saw 4.3% year-over-year growth. Globally, it’s the fourth largest personal computer maker with 8.9% market share. That’s up from 8.1% in the first quarter of 2021.

Worldwide, as a PC maker, Apple ranks behind Lenovo (22.7% market share), HP (19.7% market share), and Dell (17.1% market share). However, IDC doesn’t count tablets as personal computers; if it did, Apple’s tallied market share would increase substantially.

