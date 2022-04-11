Earlier today, a report from the IDC research group says that global shipments of the Mac increased year-over-year, giving Apple 8.9% global market share. A similar report from the Gartner research group offers even better news for the Mac.

Gartner says that the Mac saw year-over-year growth of 8.6% from quarter one of 2020 to quarter one of 2021 with sales rising from 7 million to 7.7 million. The research group says that Apple now has 9% of the global personal computer market, up from 7.7% in the year-ago quarter. (Neither Gartner nor IDC count the iPad in their tally of personal computers).

When it comes to personal computer market share in the U.S., Gartner says Apple now has 14.5% compared to 10.2% a year ago. That’s annual growth of 18.6%.

Apple places fourth on the list of U.S. personal computer makers, behind Dell (27.1% market share), HP (22.7% market share), and Lenovo (17.2% market share).

“Apple continued its momentum to start this year, led by the popularity of the M1-based Mac devices,” the Gartner report says. “In the first quarter Apple introduced Mac Studio, a M1-based premium desktop model, driving sales among PC users who require high processing power.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related