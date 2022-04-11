Apple has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India in an effort to to reduce reliance on its Chinese supply chain, reports Reuters.

The article says the smartphone is being produced at a local plant of Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, situated in the town of Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu state.

A June 2021 report from the Financial Express said Apple’s increasing focus on manufacturing in India has created 20,000 jobs. And the Indian government says that 200,000 jobs could be created over the next five years.

The Financial Express said that Apple suppliers Foxconn and Wistron alone have hired 7,500 workers each. The article adds that it’s estimated that the vendors supplying inputs to those two companies, like Sunwoda, Foxlink, Salcomp and others, have also hired approximately 5,000 additional employees. This is in an effort to support the manufacturing of the two contract manufacturer firms.

