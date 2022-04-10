HBO Max saw the most growth in Q1, adding +2% market share and overtaking Disney+ and Hulu to become the third largest streaming platform in the U.S., according to JustWatch. The international streaming guide says Netflix remains the market leader, but has continued to feel the effects of the increasingly competitive market and fell -2% in quarter one.

Since January, HBO Max has continued to gain momentum and added +1% market share, passing a standstill Disney+. The growth of midfield players Apple TV+ and Paramount+ affected market leader Netflix and Hulu, which each lost -1% since the beginning of 2022.

According to JustWatch, Apple TV+ now has 5% of the streaming market compared to, in ascending order, Paramount+ (4%), Hulu (11%), Disney+ (13%), HBO Max (14%), Prime Video (19%), and Netflix (23%). “Other” streaming services accounted for the remaining 12% between them.

JustWatch is an international streaming guide that “helps over 20 million users per month across 95 countries to find something great to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, etc.”

