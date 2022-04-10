In his latest Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the next rev of iOS — version 16 — will have no major redesign elements, but will sport “significant improvements to” notifications, as well as new health-tracking features.

He adds that Apple Watch “may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.”

From the newsletter: On the iOS side, I’m looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features.

I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface. The Apple Watch, meanwhile, may get major upgrades to activity and health tracking.

Apple will preview iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9 at this summer’s (virtual again) Worldwide Developer Conference, which will be held June 6-10. Despite rumors (hopes?) to the contrary, Gurman doesn’t thinks we’ll see a preview of Apple’s rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset.

