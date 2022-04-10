Apple’s “Friday Night Baseball” debuted April 8. And it got off — to put it mildly — to a rocky start.

Apple aired two games, the New York Mets at the Washington Nationals at 7 p.m. ET and the Houston Astros at the Los Angeles Angels game at 9:30 p.m. ET. However, as iMore reports, there were major glitches and problems, including:

° Plenty of fans reported outages of the stream during the game, notably during the Nationals Mets game.

° Despite some favorable comments on the broadcast graphics and some impressive quality, the overall reaction to Friday Night Baseball was dominated by the response to the commentary on the games, and the verdict was not good. A huge number of tweets (with plenty of interaction in agreement) absolutely slated the Apple TV+ broadcast teams.

Scheduled games are available to anyone with internet access, for free, only on Apple TV+. Users can find step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices.

