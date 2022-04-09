Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Following the release of iOS 15.4.1, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.4. Since iOS 15.4 is no longer being signed, it is not possible to downgrade to that version of iOS once you’ve installed iOS 15.4.1.

° From DigiTimes: Contrary to other reports, Apple hasn’t cut orders for the iPhone SE or AirPods.

° From The Sound China Morning Post: Kunshan orders daily Covid-19 tests as Shanghai’s outbreak shuts Apple suppliers’ China hub.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple chipmaker TSMC has announced record revenues for the first quarter of the year, despite the continued component shortage and COVID lockdowns in China.

° From Public Affairs Brussels: Parliament has adopted its demands for an upcoming European Commission proposal on the right to repair planned for later in 2022, with 509 votes in favour, 3 against and 13 abstentions.

° From iMore: New European Union figures reveal Apple doubled its lobbying spending last year.

