This is my (mostly) weekly column in which I write about whatever’s on my mind — which may have nothing to do with Apple. Today’s column doesn’t, but I’d like to recommend a show that I’ve really enjoyed.

It’s “From” on Epix I’m hesitate to recommend you subscribe to another streaming, but this show alone is worth the US$5.99 per month (you can try it for seven days free).

Here’s how “From” is described: “From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.”

“From” is a horror/thriller that’s well-acted, well written, and spins a nail-biting mystery. Stephen King fans will enjoy. Fans of “Lost” will enjoy the world-building and the ever-increasing weird events. Every question answered raises new questions — and I’m hooked two.

Three caveats: one, the show can be very gory (in short bursts) so it won’t be everyone’s cup of TV. Two: if “From” gets canceled without giving us all the answers, I’m gonna be very unhappy. Three: “From” is a terrible name for the show. Just trying Googling “From,” and you’ll see what I mean.

Help a buddy out

