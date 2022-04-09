Apple has been granted a patent (number 11,294,529) for “identity-based inclusion/exclusion in a computer-generated reality experience.” It involves the rumored “Apple Glasses,” an augmented reality/virtual reality wearable device.

About the patent

Basically, the invention involves a user wearing Apple Glasses to be able to invite — or exclude, if asked — a computer-generated reality (CGR) environment with another person wearing Apple Glasses.

A CGR environment refers to a wholly or partially simulated environment that people sense and/or interact with via an electronic system. In CGR, a subset of a person’s physical motions, or representations thereof, are tracked, and, in response, one or more characteristics of one or more virtual objects simulated in the CGR environment are adjusted in a manner that comports with at least one law of physics. Examples of CGR include virtual reality and mixed reality.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent with some technical details: “In one implementation, a method of including a person in a CGR experience or excluding the person from the CGR experience is performed by a device including one or more processors, non-transitory memory, and a scene camera.

The method includes, while presenting a CGR experience, capturing an image of scene; detecting, in the image of the scene, a person; and determining an identity of the person. The method includes determining, based on the identity of the person, whether to include the person in the CGR experience or exclude the person from the CGR experience. The method includes presenting the CGR experience based on the determination.”

