Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From Variety: Frustrated HBO Max customers who use Apple TV devices to access the streaming service should be getting a welcome upgrade.

° From AppleInsider: Ahead of its first live games on April 8, 2022, Apple TV+ has added a new “Friday Night Baseball” section of the app, including archive games that can be watched now.

° From iMore: Inclement weather has delayed the first game in the Mets – Nationals series and further delays could see Thursday’s season opener postponed.

° From MacRumors: Samsung and Oppo are planning to transition to custom silicon chips to rival Apple’s A-series chips in the iPhone, according to recent reports.

° From the German site WinFuture: Three new Beats Studio colors are coming soon.

