Gear.Club Straddle is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Gear.Club Straddle is described: Welcome to Italy, birthplace of supercars!

Gear.Club Stradale is a dream come true: taking a long vacation in a gorgeous villa with all the time in the world to drive the most beautiful supercars.

* Gather your friends and start your own club in the breathtaking region of Tuscany, Italy.

* Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!

* Build and improve your Club’s workshops to enhance your car’s performance and customize your vehicles.

* Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings

* Unlock new content through your progression and achievements.

* Experience the best car-handling on mobile devices thanks to intelligent, real-like driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility.

Gear.Club Straddle is a multi-player (1-6) game for ages 4 and up. It has gamepad support.

