Christa Miller (“Head of the Class”) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams in “Shrinking” for Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

The 10-episode comedy series is written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso’s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein.

About ‘Shrinking’

Here’s how “Shrinking” is described: Grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, according to the show’s logline. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Miller will play Liz, Jimmy’s (Segel) next door neighbor who has become a mother figure to his daughter. A recent empty nester, she is always there for Jimmy’s family even as she embarks on a journey to figure out the next chapter of her own life.

Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink.”

