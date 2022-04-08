Reelgood, a a U.S. movie and TV streaming search engine with five million users, has published its weekly Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (March 31 to April 6). Apple TV+’s “CODA,” “Severance,” and “Slow Horses” are in the top 10, placing third, fifth, and nintth, consecutively.

The movie Death on the Nile is this week’s most popular title across all services. Right behind is Disney+ show Moon Knight at #2. The top 10, in descending order, are “Death on the Nile,” “Moon Knight,” “CODA,” “Halo,” “Severance,” “Bridgerton,” “The Adam Project,” “The Bubble,” “Slow Horses,” and “Julia.”

