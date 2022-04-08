Apple TV+ has announced that “Greatness Code,” the short-form sports docuseries that unveils what drives the world’s greatest athletes to succeed, has been picked up for a second season.

Co-produced by UNINTERRUPTED and Religion of Sports, and directed by Religion of Sports co-founder Gotham Chopra, all six episodes of the second season will premiere globally on May 13, 2022, on Apple TV+.

About ‘Greatness Code’

Here’s how the sports series is described: In “Greatness Code,” iconic athletes pull back the curtain on a pivotal career moment when they touched greatness. A stylized hybrid of live action and visual effects, this short-form docuseries sheds new light on the sports legends you thought you knew.

The athletes featured in six brand-new installments of season two include:

Marcus Rashford: English professional footballer and children’s campaigner

Russell Wilson: Super Bowl champion NFL quarterback who has played in nine Pro Bowls

Leticia Bufoni: Six-time X Games gold medalist and professional street skateboarder

Scout Bassett: Parapan American track and field champion

Bubba Wallace: First African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR’s premier series since 1963

Lindsey Vonn: Four-time World Cup champion alpine ski racer, Olympic gold medal winner, author and entrepreneur

“Greatness Code” is produced for Apple by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED. Each episode is directed by Gotham Chopra, who executive produces with Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, and UNINTERRUPTED’s Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron, and co-executive producer Matt Rissmiller.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

