Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From MacRumors: Apple has expanded its program that allows customers to get their Face ID system repaired without replacing the entire device to the iPhone X.

° From AppleInsider: An Apple and K-pop group Seventeen collaboration may be announced on Thursday at the still unopened Myeong-dong Apple Store in South Korea.

° From 9to5Mac: Created with a love of Apple pop culture in mind, the Apple Museum of Poland is set to open this month.

° From iMore: The hairstylist and makeup artist for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” share how they made the actor both older and younger in the series.

° From Motherboard: Police records show women are being stalked with Apple AirTags.

° From Cult of Mac: With its new brand, AnkerMake, and its new 3D printer, the AnkerMake M5, Anker makes big claims about beating the competition at its own game.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related