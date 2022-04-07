Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:
° From MacRumors: Apple has expanded its program that allows customers to get their Face ID system repaired without replacing the entire device to the iPhone X.
° From AppleInsider: An Apple and K-pop group Seventeen collaboration may be announced on Thursday at the still unopened Myeong-dong Apple Store in South Korea.
° From 9to5Mac: Created with a love of Apple pop culture in mind, the Apple Museum of Poland is set to open this month.
° From iMore: The hairstylist and makeup artist for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” share how they made the actor both older and younger in the series.
° From Motherboard: Police records show women are being stalked with Apple AirTags.
° From Cult of Mac: With its new brand, AnkerMake, and its new 3D printer, the AnkerMake M5, Anker makes big claims about beating the competition at its own game.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today