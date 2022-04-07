Global financial technology platform Adyen announced it will offer Tap to Pay to its customers later this year, reports 9to5Mac. It’s s working with enterprise customers and commerce platforms, such as Lightspeed Commerce and NewStore to make this happen.

In February Apple announced plans to introduce Tap to Pay on iPhone. The new capability — introduced with iOS 15.4 — will allow millions of merchants across the U.S. to use their iPhone to accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets through a simple tap to their iPhone. No additional hardware or payment terminal will be needed.

Tap to Pay on iPhone is available for payment platforms and app developers to integrate into their iOS apps and offer as a payment option to their business customers.

With Tap to Pay, merchants will be able to unlock contactless payment acceptance through a supporting iOS app on an iPhone XS or later device. At checkout, the merchant will simply prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.

No additional hardware is needed to accept contactless payments through Tap to Pay on iPhone, so businesses can accept payments from wherever they do business. Apple says that Apple Pay is already accepted at more than 90% of U.S. retailers.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related