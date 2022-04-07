If you need a sleek stand for the new Apple Studio Display, Twelve South’s US$74.99 Curve Riser is a decent choice. The black metal stand, inspired by the Curve for MacBook, is both functional and good-looking. However, like the basic Studio Display itself, you can’t adjust the height to your preference, which is a (pun intended) downer.

The Curve Riser raises monitors or iMacs 4.25 inches for a more comfortable viewing angle. This helps reduce eye and neck strain by promoting good posture. However, the 4.25 inches is just a bit too high for my tastes.

The stand also opens up some desktop real estate by adding a storage shelf for storing hard drives, an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc. Or you could use it to stash a Mac mini and connect it to an eternal drive. This helps you declutter your desk for a cleaner work environment.

Review overview Practicality 7.1 Durability 10 The Pros Useful for the Studio Display, other devices

Sturdy

Attractive The Cons Can’t adjust the height summary 8The Curve Riser is a nice accessory for the Studio Display, but isn’t a must-have since you can’t adjust the height.

