If you need a sleek stand for the new Apple Studio Display, Twelve South’s US$74.99 Curve Riser is a decent choice. The black metal stand, inspired by the Curve for MacBook, is both functional and good-looking. However, like the basic Studio Display itself, you can’t adjust the height to your preference, which is a (pun intended) downer.
The Curve Riser raises monitors or iMacs 4.25 inches for a more comfortable viewing angle. This helps reduce eye and neck strain by promoting good posture. However, the 4.25 inches is just a bit too high for my tastes.
The stand also opens up some desktop real estate by adding a storage shelf for storing hard drives, an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, etc. Or you could use it to stash a Mac mini and connect it to an eternal drive. This helps you declutter your desk for a cleaner work environment.
Review overview
The Pros
- Useful for the Studio Display, other devices
- Sturdy
- Attractive
The Cons
- Can’t adjust the height
summary
8The Curve Riser is a nice accessory for the Studio Display, but isn’t a must-have since you can’t adjust the height.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today