Brian d’Arcy James has landed a recurring role in Apple TV+’s upcoming “Dear Edward” series, reports Deadline.

The actor is currently shooting “Love and Death” for HBO Max, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. D’Arcy James recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar winning “West Side Story” as Officer Krupke. His feature credits include “The Cathedral” “Molly’s Game,” “Rebel in the Rye,” and such TV series as “The Comey Rule,” “Smash,” “13 Reasons Why,” and “The Big C.”

About ‘Dear Edward’

Based on the bestselling novel, “Dear Edward” is set to star Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “Friday Night Lights”), reuniting Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on “Friday Night Lights,” along with Taylor Schilling (“Pam and Tommy,” “Orange is the New Black”) and Colin O’Brien (“Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” “Wonka”), with Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”) set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot.

Here’s how the series is described: “Dear Edward” tells the story of Edward Adler (played by O’Brien), a 12-year-old boy who survives a devastating commercial plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As Edward and a diverse ensemble of others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of life after the crash, unexpected friendships, romances and communities are formed. The new series is a heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related