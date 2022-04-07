China-based BOE Technology plans to supply Apple with OLED displays for future iPad and Mac laptops models, reports The Elec. I’d expect those models would be, at least initially, iPad Pros and MacBook Pros.

The Elec says BOE is planning to have the line have a production capacity of 15,000 substrates per month and start production near the end of 2024, sources said. First, expect to see iPad Pros (11-inch and 12.9-inch models) with such displays. Some were predicting we’d see them this year. Now those predictions have been pushed back to 2023. And it may be 2025 before we see Mac laptops with OLED displays.

