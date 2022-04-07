Apple has updated its iWork apps (Pages, Numbers, and Keynotes) for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. The updates are available for free via the App Store for iOS and iPadOS and the Mac App Store for macOS.

Here are Apple’s release notes for each app:

° Publish directly to Apple Books with larger file sizes up to 2GB;

° Insert page numbers anywhere in your document;

° Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places;

° Quickly start writing a new document on iPhone — just touch and hold the Pages app icon on the Home Screen;

° Read comments and track changes using VoiceOver

The Numbers allows users to:

° Copy a snapshot of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden;

° Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places;

° Create formulas and quickly fill cells with autofill using VoiceOver.

The Keynote update lets you:

° Enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%;

° Edit font size more precisely with up to two decimal places.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related