Apple TV+ has greenlit “Constellation,” a new conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series starring Noomi Rapace (“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “You Won’t Be Alone”) and Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks (“Mudbound,” “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”).

It’s created and written by Peter Harness (“The War of the Worlds,” “Doctor Who,” “Wallander”). Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (“Shining Girls, “The Morning Show,” “Breaking Bad”) is set to direct the new series from Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV.

About ‘Constellation’

Here’s how the thriller is described: “Constellation” will star Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Co-produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, the executive producers are David Tanner (“Small Axe”), Tracey Scoffield (“Small Axe”), Caroline Benjo (“No Man’s Land”), Simon Arnal (“No Man’s Land”), Carole Scotta (“No Man’s Land”) and Justin Thomson (“Liaison”). MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs (“Shining Girls”) and co-executive producer Jahan Lopes for MacLaren Entertainment. Harness executive produces through Haunted Barn Ltd.

