As noted by Macworld, Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.6.6 to address the same security issues fixed in the recently released macOS Monterey 12.3.1

The update is 2.53GB and per Apple’s released notes:This update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.” Apple hasn’t updated its security page with information about the new release, but assuming it’s the same as Apple’s Monterey release notes, the emergency update patches two vulnerabilities that may have been actively exploited.

Macworld says that Security Update 2022-004 for Catalina will presumably arrive today or tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related