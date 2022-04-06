Piper Sandler Companies, an investment bank and institutional securities firm, has completed its 43rd semi-annual Generation Z survey of 7,100 U.S. Teens. And the report, “Taking Stock With Teens,” good news for Apple.

According to the survey, 87% of teens own an iPhone and 87% expect an iPhone to be their next phone. That’s the same as the previous study.

Seventy-two percent of teens own AirPods, which is an all-time high. Thirty-four percent of teens surveyed have an Apple Watch; that’s up from 30% in the previous survey.

For payment apps, Apple Pay ranked first, partly due to 87% of teens in the survey saying they have an iPhone. PYPL’s Venmo ranked No. 2 (with the PayPal app No. 4) behind Apple Pay among payment apps used in the last month while SQ’s Cash App ranked No. 3,

The “Taking Stock With Teens” was conducted between February 16 and March 22. Regional responses were 45% in the South, 22% in the West, 21% in the Midwest and 12% in the Northeast. You can red the complete report here.

