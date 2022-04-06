Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From the New York Post: A pair of ex-Apple employees who made headlines last year for leading a whistleblower movement against the company have since become embroiled in a bizarre legal fight, accusing each other of harassment and stalking.

° From 9to5Mac: he popular Disney-owned streaming service Hulu released a long-awaited update to its iOS app on Monday. The platform now supports SharePlay for iPhone and iPad users, so they can watch content together with others via FaceTime. ° From MacRumors: Apple has mysteriously raised prices for its entire AirPods lineup in India by as much as 10% for certain models, with the second and third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max costing more than they previously did for Indian Apple customers.

° From the US Attorney’s Office: The perpetrators of a $1.5 million Apple gift card scheme have been sentenced to a combined 13 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

° From AppleInsider: Email marketing firm Mailchimp confirms that hackers used one of its own internal tools to access accounts of customers working in finance and cryptocurrency — and a follow-up attack could lead to crypto wallet draining.

° From Macworld: The iPhone 14 Pro’s camera is expected to get a massive upgrade, with a bigger bump, wider sensor with a massive 48MP lens.

° From BGR: Some Apple employees are “losing their minds” over its return to office plan.

