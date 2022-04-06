Jessica Williams (“Love Life”) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in “Shrinking,” Apple TV+’s upcoming 10-episode comedy series.

It’s written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso’s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star/writer/producer Brett Goldstein. Williams will play Gaby, a therapist working in the practice with Dr. Phil Rhodes (Ford) and Jimmy (Segel).

About ‘Shrinking’

Here’s how “Shrinking” is described: Grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, according to the show’s logline. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

