Apple TV+ has announced a second season pick-up for “Severance,” the critically acclaimed workplace thriller from creator and writer Dan Erickson, and director and executive producer Ben Stiller. The news arrives ahead of the season one finale this Friday, April 8, on Apple TV+.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” said Stiller in a press release. “It has been a long road bringing ‘Severance’ to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it.”

About ‘Severance’

Here’s how the series is described: In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. This Friday’s episode, titled “The We We Are,” will see the team discover troubling revelations.

