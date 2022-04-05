Jason Momoa, who currently headlines Apple TV+’s “SEE” series is working on a second series for the streaming service.

Apple TV+ has given a straight-to-series order for “Chief of War,” a limited series that will not only star the actor, but which will be written and executive produced by him, reports Deadline.

Created by Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, the eight-episode “Chief of War” will follow “the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view,” according to Deadline.

Two seasons of “SEE” are now streaming on Apple TV+. The series has been renewed for a third season.

