Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that the second generation of Apple’s AirPods Pro will be released in the second half of the year.

Here’s the tweet: AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake.

The AirPods Pro 2 is anticipated to feature an entirely new design that does away with the short stem that comes out of the bottom for a design similar to the Beats Fit Pro.

