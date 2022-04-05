There are various ways to have a Mac set-up with two displays. One of the least expensive is the US$129 UD-3900.

And Plugable has upgraded its the universal docking station that allows users to expand their laptop into a full workstation.

This docking station has been one of Plugable’s top docks for years, but has upgraded and is now compatible with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB4, USB 3.0, or USB-C laptops

The UD-3900 is compatible with Windows and Mac computers, featuring a hybrid 2-in-1 USB 3.0 and USB-C cable to provide a single connection from the host PC. The docking station adds 11 ports of connectivity, allowing users to connect two additional monitors and all of their necessary peripherals.

The UD-3900 is available now at Amazon for $129.

The UD-3900 is compatible with Macs running macOS 10.14 and higher (as well as Windows machines). The dock is lightweight and sturdy. There’s lots to like about it, but there are limitations to consider.

UD-3900 Features

Here are the features of the Plugable UD-3900

° A single hybrid 2-in-1 USB 3.0 and USB-C cable a host PC to this dock provides dual video outputs, wired Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm Headphone and Microphone jacks, two USB 3.0 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports.

° Built-in HDMI and DVI outputs each support 1920×1200 resolution @ 60Hz refresh rate. The UD-3900 includes a DVI to VGA adapter and DVI to HDMI adapter. The HDMI port supports resolutions up to 2560×1440 @ 50Hz with a single HDMI display only.

° The Wired Ethernet supports Gigabit speed.

UD-3900 Disadvantages

One slight disadvantage for Mac users compared to Windows uses is that you’ll have to manually install a driver. The Plugable UD-3900 doesn’t just work with Macs out of the box.

And there are other disadvantages. The Plugable dock isn’t recommended for gaming via its “mere” 60Hz refresh late. That said, Plugable notes that it’s designed for use with web and productivity software.

What’s more, it can’t be mixed with non-DisplayLink USB adapters. The dock doesn’t support HDCP, will not playback encrypted or copy-protected content. Finally, it wont charge your laptop.

Review overview Port options 10 Gaming monitor support 5.1 The Pros Sturdy

lightweight

reasonably priced The Cons Not good for gaming

can’t be mixed with non-DisplayLink adapters; no HDCP support summary 8.4The Plugable USB 3.0 Dual Monitor Horizontal Docking Station is fine for those who want a one-stop upgrade for a USB 3.0 laptop — if you can live with its limitations.

