Starting today, with two major updates, global streaming media platform Plex becomes the only app you need to find any movie or show, acting as one window into all your paid and free streaming services.

Plex CEO Keith Valory says Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer free ad-supported movies, shows, and live TV together with the ability to search for any title ever made and create a customized watch list for all the movies and shows you’re interested in, regardless of where they are. Plex pulls all streaming services into one window, making it a one-stop-shop for all of your favorite media.

According to a J.D. Power survey, the average consumer now has between four and five different streaming services, and a recent Horowitz Research Report shows 49% of people find it hard to know what shows are on which services, while 44% say they often have a hard time finding something to watch at all. Many essentially give up altogether.

Valory says Plex’s new Discover feature will do for streaming media what Google did for the Internet: help take an overwhelming experience and simplify it by allowing you to plug any movie or show into https://watch.plex.tv/ and “Plex it” to find where it’s available to watch. From there, if your movie or show is streaming on a service you have, you can launch it from Plex, eliminating the time searching for something to watch.

Plex Universal Watchlist

If the title isn’t available on a service you have, you can add it to the new Plex Universal Watchlist, a way to keep track of anything you want to watch. Plex will even show you newly available titles from your Universal Watchlist when they are on one of your services.

Valory says that because Plex Universal Watchlist captures what you want to watch, Plex will always be able to tell you where to watch it, even if it’s no longer on the service you first saw it on.

To start building your Universal Watchlist, open the Plex app on your favorite platform or visit https://www.plex.tv for more information.

