Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

Apple will be opening its largest Apple Store in South Korea on April 9, with customers able to make reservations to the opening of the outlet in Myeongdong,in the heart of Seoul, reports AppleInsider.

° From MacRumors: The iPhone 14 Pro may deliver more detailed images thanks to a considerably larger sensor and smaller pixels, according to unverified technical information shared on Chinese social media site Weibo.

° From 9to5Mac: An iPhone saved the life of a British snowboarder after he fell into an off-piste crevasse and was unable to climb out. He was alone at the time, something he now says was a mistake he will never repeat.

° From Patently Apple: Apple has invented a next-gen smart stand-alone water detector for Apple Watches and iPhones that could support extreme sporting.

° From Cult of Mac: Apple has made iPad Air battery replacements slightly easier with a small but welcome change to the newest model. While it’s still difficult to get inside the device, removing its large battery pack is a simpler task for repairers.

° From The Mac Observer: New legislation making its way through the European Parliament may change how batteries are stored in electronic devices.

