Apple will hold an “Apple Business Essentials” webinar today from 11-12 pm (Pacific). You can register here (it’s free).

Here’s how Apple describes the webinar: You’re invited to an exclusive online session to learn how Apple Business Essentials can help small businesses like yours manage every aspect of your Apple devices. Join Apple product experts to dive into the details and see it in action.

A sign language interpreter will be available during this session.

The webinar will focus on the Apple Business Essentials service announced on March 31. It’s now available to all small businesses in the U.S. Apple says the new service brings together device management, 24/7 Apple support, and iCloud storage into flexible subscription plans.

