The International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), a global information privacy community and resource, says Apple CEO Tim Cook will headline this year’s Global Privacy Summit. Cook’s keynote will kick off the first full day of the Summit with remarks expected on April 12 at 9 A.M. (Eastern). The session will be open to all in-person attendees and livestreamed via YouTube.

“Tim Cook is a leading and influential voice for the privacy community, especially as Apple remains a critical player in the broader environment in which the digital economy operates,” J. Trevor Hughes, IAPP’s President and CEO, said in a press release. “We look forward to his contributions to the event’s powerful dialogue on privacy and trust in the digital economy.”

The annual Global Privacy Summit returns in-person April 11-13 in Washington, D.C. and focuses on international privacy and data protection in practice, policy, and strategy. The IAPP will livestream select keynote sessions, including Cook’s, via its YouTube channel. More information on the Global Privacy Summit, including session descriptions, schedules, and registration, can be found here.

