Motorola Solutions and Western Australia Police (WA Police) have delivered the world’s first public safety mobile application to operate within Apple CarPlay, according to a press release.

CarPlay is an Apple standard that enables a car radio or head unit to be a display and a controller for an iOS device. It’s available on all iPhone models beginning with iPhone 5 running iOS 7.1 or later. According to Apple’s website, all major vehicle manufacturers are using CarPlay.

The new integration extends the use of WA Police’s OneForce Core application, enabling frontline officers to manage key operational workflows from within their police vehicles through CarPlay. Drivers can also use voice control features for safe operation while staying focused on the road.

The technology is based on Motorola Solutions’ PSCore public safety mobile application that integrates critical operational information from multiple WA Police systems, presenting it through a single interface. OneForce Core is a key part of WA Police’s digital policing strategy to leverage technology to improve productivity, incident awareness and safety for officers and citizens alike.

The mobile application helps more than 5,000 of WA Police’s frontline officers to work more safely and efficiently every day. It is already assisting the agency’s transition to digital traffic infringement notices, removing the need to process up to 180,000 handwritten infringement notices every year.

