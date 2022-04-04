Harrison Ford — who has played, of course, Indiana Jones and Han Solo, among many other roles — has signed on to star opposite Jason Segel in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series, “Shrinking,” reports Variety. It will be his first TV role.

Segal will write and executive produce the series, along with the ” Ted Lasso” of duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

ABOUT ‘SHRINKING’

Here’s how “Shrinking,” which has a 10-episode order, is describes: Grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks, according to the show’s logline. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives…including his own.

Here’s how Variety describes Ford’s role: Ford will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, described as a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever present twinkle. Phil is a pioneer in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy who has built a successful practice over the years that he shares with his two young proteges, Jimmy and Gaby. Fiercely independent, Phil has recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which forces him out of his comfort zone as he grapples with intrusive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.

