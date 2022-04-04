Apple Fitness+ has debuted new workouts for mothers, with a collection of videos to helpfulness exercises following a pregnancy, reports CNET.

About the new workouts

The series, ”Get Back to Fitness After Having a Baby,” contains seven workouts in the Core, Strength, and Mindful Cooldown categories. Here’s how the series is described: This program is designed for anyone who has recently had a baby, with workouts that can help you feel stronger and more energetic as you take on the daily demands of parenthood. The Core workouts are about reconnecting to your core, building up your ab and back strength, and working your pelvic floor. The series starts with a Core workout to help you create a foundation for getting stronger and avoiding setbacks. There are also upper-body, lower-body and total-body Strength workouts that use one light to medium dumbbell or just your bodyweight. And the Mindful Cooldowns include stretches that target common post-pregnancy tight spots, plus meditations that focus on themes like patience and self-care. Throughout, there are exercise options to help you feel more comfortable, no matter what type of delivery you had. You can do any of the workouts on their own or combined with other workouts in this program or the Fitness+ library. Check with your healthcare provider before starting an exercise.

About Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for US$9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. It’s included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Apple Fitness+ is available to customers in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. It’s available in English with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. More information is available at apple.com/apple-fitness-plus.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related