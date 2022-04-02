Since I can’t cover everything, I’ll often direct your attention to articles of interest. To wit:

° From The Mac Observer: Apple rarely involves itself in significant political debate. Now, however, at least nine states debate legislation that would limit protections for gay or trans people or their families. In response, Apple is quietly mobilizing its own vast resources to lobby against proposed LGBTQ legislation.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is revising his prediction about when Apple could launch a foldable iPhone. After saying last year it could be as soon as 2024, the analyst expects this rumored product to be released in 2025 “at the earliest.”

° From MacRumors: Apple will add two MacBook Air models and one MacBook Pro model to its obsolete products list on April 30.

° From DigiTimes: A new MacBook Air will debut in the second half of this year.

° From MacStories: The website has introduced Automation April, a month-long community event about, well, automation.

° From AppleInsider: Rovio has announced a re-release of the classic “Angry Birds” which has been rebuilt for modern devices and is faithful to the original game for only $0.99.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Adam Engst is back to finish off our discussion of maps, map technology, and its obvious and not-so-obvious uses. (Part 2)

