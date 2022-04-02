L. Scott Caldwell, Ronald Peet, and Charlotte Lawrence have joined the cast of Apple TV+’s “Bad Monkey,” joiningVince Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner, Rob Delaney, Arturo Luis Soria, and Natalie Martinez, reports Variety.

About ‘Bad Monkey’

Here’s Apple’s description of the series: “Bad Monkey” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas. And yes, there’s a monkey.Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, “Bad Monkey” is based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, a New York Times Bestseller. The New York Times called the book “a comedic marvel … beautifully constructed,” and “a rollicking misadventure in the colorful annals of greed and corruption in South Florida.”

About the cast additions

Here’s Variety’s notes on the new cast additions:

Caldwell (“Our Kind of People,” “Lost”) will star as YaYa, is the grandmother of the Dragon Queen (Turner-Smith) and a true believer in the mystical power of Andros. She struggles to keep her granddaughter from losing her way and using her influence and power for cynical purposes.

Peet (“Partner Track,” “The I-land”) will star as Neville, a young, mild-mannered Bahamian fisherman who is forced into action when a mysterious businessman bulldozes his family home to start construction on a swanky resort. Peet takes over the role from Ahmed Elhaj in a recasting.

Lawrence will appear in the recurring role of Caitlin. A born-again former print model and recovering addict, she is the estranged daughter of drowning victim Nick Stripling. She blames her hated step-mother Eve (Hagner) for her broken relationship with her dad and is also convinced that Eve is responsible for her father’s death. The role will mark Lawrence’s onscreen debut.

