“West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler will provide the voice of Princess Ellian, the lead role in Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation’s animated musical feature, “Spellbound,” reports Deadline.

Here’s how her role is described: Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

Zegler is having a great year. Following her breakout role as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” she landed the role of the titular character in Disney’s new “Snow White,” which is currently in production. She will next be seen alongside Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, and Lucy Liu in D.C. Comics’ sequel, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

