Twelve South says it’s been rumored forever that Apple would make their own TV. The company says it couldn’t wait, so they made our own. It’s dubbed tvTV, the first docking TV screen for your Apple TV set-top box.

You can dock you Apple TV, turn on tvTV and enjoy your favorite shows on a vibrant 7″ x 7″ HD screen with Tru Tone technology. The folks at Twelve South say the modern cube design of the US$499 tvTV with optional tilting 45-degree viewing angle will look right at home, at home.

