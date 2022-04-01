There have been reports that the future of the “Apple Car” is in danger because of constant shake-ups in the engineering team behind the project. However, Apple World Today has discovered that the project is alive and well and will exceed anyone’s expectations.

However, it won’t be called the Apple Car, but the iCar Air.

Self-driving? Check. Powered by electricity not fossil fuels? Check. Able to fly? Check!

Yes, the iCar Air will bring the flying car, which has been rumored for decades, to life. Look for liftoff in 2026.

The iCar Air will effective combine ideal characteristics of both planes and cars. It will be much more maneuverable and would be less susceptible to traffic jams while traversing airspace. Of course, there are many hurdles to overcome.

As noted by Frontiers in Built Environment, new policies and standards will be needed to regulate transition and handoff periods between manual and autonomous vehicle control and the complex transition between ground and flight dynamics (e.g., for takeoffs/landings). What’s more, new policies and standards will be required to explore the complexities of airborne navigation safety.

What about battery life? Obviously, you don’t want your iCar Air to lose all juice when you’re 3,000 feet in the air. Apple is working on advanced battery technology that will purportedly offer a week’s worth of driving time or two days’ worth of flying time between charges.

The tech giant is supposedly working on a parking pad for the iCar Air that would wirelessly charge the automobile. However, that technology may not arrive until 2028 or later.

When it does, Apple will dub it the iPad and, consequently, change the name of its tablet line-up to Apple Pad.

