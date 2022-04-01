Sources tell Apple World Today that Apple plans to purchase every Walmart store in the world and turn them into Apple retail/housing centers.

There are almost 12,000 Walmart locations worldwide. Apple plans to acquire all of them with dual-purpose use in mind.

For one thing, they’ll be revamped into Apple retail stores, some of the largest in the world. There’ll be enough space to hold samples of all the company’s products, including the flying Apple Car coming in 2026.

That still leaves lots of space in most of the Walmart stores. Apple plans to turn that space into mini-apartments (Apple Houses) that diehard fans of the company can live in.

“So many loyal Apple fans are totally into the Apple ecosystem,” says Deirdre O’Brien is Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Now we’re taking it to the next level where they will actually be able to live in the Apple ecosystem.”

Pictured is a mock-up of an “Apple House” model that will be located in revamped Walmart stores worldwide.

